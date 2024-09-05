Three cases registered for violation of rules in taking silt, clay from irrigation tanks in Virudhunagar district

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, has instructed farmers and potters not to violate the rules while taking the silt free of cost from irrigation tanks in the district.

In a statement, the Collector said the State Government had allowed Tahsildars to grant permission for taking silt and clay from 284 tanks for the benefit of farmers and potters. So far, 1,312 people had benefitted under the scheme.

Stating that Deputy Collector and Tahsildar rank officials had been nominated to monitor the work, Mr. Jeyaseelan said that one case each had been registered in Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Watrap Taluks for violation of rules. Six vehicles had been seized.

