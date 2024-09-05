ADVERTISEMENT

Three cases registered for violation of rules in taking silt, clay from irrigation tanks in Virudhunagar district

Published - September 05, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, has instructed farmers and potters not to violate the rules while taking the silt free of cost from irrigation tanks in the district.

In a statement, the Collector said the State Government had allowed Tahsildars to grant permission for taking silt and clay from 284 tanks for the benefit of farmers and potters. So far, 1,312 people had benefitted under the scheme.

Stating that Deputy Collector and Tahsildar rank officials had been nominated to monitor the work, Mr. Jeyaseelan said that one case each had been registered in Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Watrap Taluks for violation of rules. Six vehicles had been seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US