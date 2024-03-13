Three burglars held, 40 sovereigns of gold ingots recovered

March 13, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Sivaganga

Sivaganga district police have arrested three persons involved in few burglary cases and recovered 40 sovereigns of gold ingots, 10 kg of silver on Tuesday.

A statement said that a special team of police was investigating into the March 3 burglary in Chokkanathapuram under Madhagupatti police station limits in whcih ₹ 10-lakh worth gold jewellery, ₹ 1.20-lakh worth silver articles and ₹ 10,000 were stolen from the house of R. Narayanan.

The team intercepted G. Venkateshkumar (58) and S. Venkatesh (26) of Aranthangi, and M. Hariharan of Kalayarkoil, during a vehicle check conducted on Tuesday on Pattamangalam junction on Kallal-Madahgupatti Road.

During interrogation, the trio had reportedly admitted to have burgled the house of Rajakumari in Chokkanathapuram in 2022 and the house of Vairavan in the same vicinity in 2023.

The police seized a two-wheeler and two iron rods used for breaking open houses.

