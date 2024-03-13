GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three burglars held, 40 sovereigns of gold ingots recovered

March 13, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

Sivaganga district police have arrested three persons involved in few burglary cases and recovered 40 sovereigns of gold ingots, 10 kg of silver on Tuesday.

A statement said that a special team of police was investigating into the March 3 burglary in Chokkanathapuram under Madhagupatti police station limits in whcih ₹ 10-lakh worth gold jewellery, ₹ 1.20-lakh worth silver articles and ₹ 10,000 were stolen from the house of R. Narayanan.

The team intercepted G. Venkateshkumar (58) and S. Venkatesh (26) of Aranthangi, and M. Hariharan of Kalayarkoil, during a vehicle check conducted on Tuesday on Pattamangalam junction on Kallal-Madahgupatti Road.

During interrogation, the trio had reportedly admitted to have burgled the house of Rajakumari in Chokkanathapuram in 2022 and the house of Vairavan in the same vicinity in 2023.

The police seized a two-wheeler and two iron rods used for breaking open houses.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.