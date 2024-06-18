GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three brothers build temple in memory of their mother

Published - June 18, 2024 07:42 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

As a mark of respect and fond remembrance, three brothers in Pattamangalam in Sivaganga district have built ‘Sri Muthukali Ammal Temple’ at a cost of about ₹1 crore and performed ‘kumbabishekam’ in a grand manner here on Tuesday.

The couple - Karuppiah and Muthukali - lived in the house with their three sons. According to one of their sons, Shanmuganathan, his mother had struggled very hard to bring them up. She sold milk, butter milk and farm produce raised from their small piece of land.

“Today, all three of us are not only well educated, but also in a good standing in the society. But our mother is not with us to see this. She died about three years ago. Hence, we, the three brothers, built a temple in remembrance of her and have named it after her.

The three brothers had approached many sculptors and finally decided to get it done on ‘panchaloha.’ It weighs 560 kg and the face of their mother has been brought alive. The gopuram has been made of gold and the total cost worked out to around ₹1 crore, they told media persons.

The brothers had invited their relatives and well-wishers on the occasion. To the accompaniment of drum beats and ‘chenda melam,’ a group of priests consecrated the gopuram and performed special pujas for the idol, Sri Muthukali Ammal.

The relatives who had come for the ‘kumbabishekam’ said that at a time when temples were built for film stars in Tamil Nadu, the three brothers have built a shrine for their mother.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.