Three boys kept in house by mother since lockdown rescued

March 31, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Officials from the Department of Social Welfare have rescued three boys who had been kept in the house in Kanniyakumari district by their mother for the past three years without being sent to school even after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted.

Sources in the department said the woman, Prema (46), was living at Kanankulathankarai near Eraniel with her three sons, aged 20, 18 and 15, while her husband Murugan was working in the construction industry in Kerala. Prema’s mother Vasantha (74) and unmarried elder brother Jothi (50) were also living with her.

When Athivilai village panchayat councillor Belsi went to Kanankulathankarai on Thursday along with panchayat officials as part of tax collection drive, they went to the house of Prema, which had been locked from inside. As no one responded despite repeated calls from the councillor, village panchayat president Augustina was alerted.

Ms. Augustina, along with the locals, entered the house and found that Prema had kept her sons inside the house and did not send them to school for the past three years even after the schools started functioning regularly after the COVID-19-induced lockdown was lifted.

Following information from Ms. Augustina, police from Eraniel police station and officials from Child Helpline and the Department of Public Health reached the house and rescued the boys. Members of District Child Welfare Committee also came to meet Prema and the boys.

“We have informed the Collector about this rescue and will discuss the measures we have to take to counsel and rehabilitate the rescued boys,” said the officials.