Three booked on charges of usury following complaint from film producer

December 17, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Three persons, including two businessmen from Karur, M. Gopalakrishnan (47), and K. Balasubramani, have been booked under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2003 on charges of demanding usurious rate of interest from a cinema producer P.K. Rammohan of Rajapalayam.

Virudhunagar District Crime Branch registered the first information report on Monday after Rammohan complained that the two businessmen and Kavitha, wife of Gopalakrishnan, demanded more money despite him having “repaid the principal along with interest”.

Rammohan, who had been a cinema distributor, had been producing cinemas since 2017.

When he started to produce the movie, ‘Chennaiyil Oru Naal (II)‘, he was promised of ₹ 3 crore finance at interest rate offered by banks. However, he was given only ₹ 65 lakh and asked to execute a memorandum of deposit of title deed of a property worth ₹ 4 crore as a collateral for loan in their favour.

They obtained from him several signed cheque leaves, blank promissory notes, documents and blank papers.

He ran into loss after the first movie flopped in the box office.

Subsequently, he was given more loans through bank transactions. His second movie, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu also failed.

Later, Gopalakrishnan promised to give him ₹ 5 crore loan so that he could produce a big-budget movie and recover the losses. But, he did not keep his promise, and Rammohan had to borrow from others to make his movie.

He obtained a total loan of ₹ 3.77 crore for which he claimed to have repaid ₹ 7.50 crore, including ₹ 4.50 crore in cash.

However, Gopalakrishnan sent him a statement claiming that Rammohan owed him ₹ 16.78 crore, including ₹ 9.52 crore principal and ₹ 4.81 crore interest.

Rammohan claimed he was threatened that several civil and criminal cases would be registered against his family using the signed documents.

The police booked the accused on charges of criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy also.

