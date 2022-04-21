Three booked for flashing air gun, toy pistol at toll plaza workers

Flashing an air gun and a toy pistol at employees of Kappalur toll plaza near here landed three persons from Tenkasi district in trouble on Thursday.

Police said M. Jayakumar, 32, A. Kumar, 44, and K. Ponraj, 28, all from Surandai, were travelling towards Madurai in a sports utility vehicle. When they came to the National Highways Authority of India toll plaza at Kappalur, they flashed an air gun and a toy pistol at the employees. The police said the trio were in an inebriated condition.

Though they paid the toll for the vehicle to pass through, they threatened the employees for demanding the toll from them past midnight. The toll plaza employees alerted the police about the gun-totting men.

When their SUV that went to Madurai city returned to the toll plaza, the police nabbed them.

The police found that they were carrying only an air gun and a toy pistol which they had brought for repairing. Tirumangalam Town police have booked them under the Arms Act.