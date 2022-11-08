Three booked for death of worker

Three persons working under the contractor executing the underground drainage work for Madurai Corporation have been booked in connection with the death of a worker, R. Sakthivel (36) who was buried alive, at Ashok Nagar here on Monday.

Koodalpudur police have booked Ashokan of A.K. construction, its manager, Subash Chandra Bose and supervisor, Ravikumar, under Section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

Sakthivel was buried alive inside a 15-foot-deep trench while he was involved in laying pipeline for underground drainage work as huge pile of soil caved in.

Besides, bursting of drinking water pipeline flooded the trench that prevented co-workers from rescuing him.

In his complaint, Sakthivel’s elder brother, R. Manikandan, of Sathiyamangalam in Erode district, alleged that Sakthivel was working at the site without proper safety measures.

Meanwhile, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh, on behalf of the contractor, to the family of the worker, in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.