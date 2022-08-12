Three booked for cheating job aspirants of ₹91.5 lakh

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 12, 2022 20:45 IST

Dindigul District Crime Branch (DCB) police on Friday have booked three persons, including two women, on charge of cheating 11 persons to the tune of ₹80 lakh on the promise of getting them government jobs in 2020.

The police have booked S. Sona Surulivel, 47, district president of AIADMK Amma Peravai and resident of R.M. Colony, Dindigul, his wife S. Alayam, and Divya Ithaya Chandran of a private trust, for cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal intimidation.

The DCB police registered the case based on the complaint made by M. Saravanan, 48, of Dindigul.

The complainant said that the accused had collected money from him and ten others on the promise of getting them jobs in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco), Department of Fisheries and in Aavin.

While Sona Suruli was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the police are on the lookout for Alayam and Divya who are at large, an officer said.

In a separate incident, Sona Suruli was booked on a charge of cheating four persons to the tune of ₹11.50 lakh on the promise of getting them government jobs from May 2021.

The DCB police booked the accused based on the complaint lodged by P. Senthil Murugan, 36, of Sanarpatti.

