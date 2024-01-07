Three booked for bid to assault police team near Madurai

January 07, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - Madurai

An attempt was made to assault a woman Inspector of Police, L. Jayamani of Madurai District Crime Branch and her team when they tried to arrest T. Rajeshwari (64) for a cheating case at Maravankulam near Tirumangalam.

Tirumangalam Town Police have booked three persons, including Kaleeswari, Rajeshwari’s daughter, and her husband Thavasi and Karunakaran for using abusive words, preventing police officials from discharging their duty, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. The Police said that based on a complaint from Priya Biswas, a doctor from Chennai, the District Crime Branch had booked seven persons for cheating her to the tune of ₹6.20 crore in March 2023.

Based on the investigation, the DCB team tried to arrest Rajeshwari, who is the third accused in the cheating case on January 6. Following the attempted assault, the Inspector lodged a complaint with Tirumangalam Town police on Jan. 7.

The doctor said that her business partner, N. Hariharan of Salem had introduced her to Kaleeswari and her partners, including Rajeshwari, Vadivel, Suresh, Anand and Gopalakrishnan. Based on Hariharan’s advice, Priya raised money through bank loans, private borrowings and pledging her jewels and transferred ₹4.50 crore to Hariharan for making investments. However, Hariharan had sold her gold jewels for ₹Rs 1.7 crore without her knowledge and gave it to Kaleeswari. He had also taken ₹50 lakhs given by Priya to another company and invested with Kaleeswari without Priya’s consent. When she demanded that her money be returned, the accused had threatened her with dire consequences, the Police said.