Three booked for arranging child marriage

February 23, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Three people were booked by Madurai city police under prohibition of Child Marriage Act on Thursday.

On receiving information about a child marriage, Women Village Welfare Officer Amutha along with Karimedu police and Child Helpline officials rescued a 17-year-old girl from a marriage hall at Arappalayam.

Three accused, P. Arun, 21, P. Bakkiyalakshmi, 40 and P. Ammu Kokila, 35, were booked by the All Women Police Station under sections 9 (Punishment for male adult marrying a child) and 10 (Punishment for solemnising a child marriage) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The accused are yet to be arrested.

