GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three booked for arranging child marriage

February 23, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were booked by Madurai city police under prohibition of Child Marriage Act on Thursday. 

On receiving information about a child marriage, Women Village Welfare Officer Amutha along with Karimedu police and Child Helpline officials rescued a 17-year-old girl from a marriage hall at Arappalayam.  

Three accused, P. Arun, 21, P. Bakkiyalakshmi, 40 and P. Ammu Kokila, 35, were booked by the All Women Police Station under sections 9 (Punishment for male adult marrying a child) and 10 (Punishment for solemnising a child marriage) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.  

The accused are yet to be arrested. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.