Three Bihari youths arrested by Theni police

They had duped ₹21.64 lakh from an Andipatti man

THENI

Theni district Cyber Crime Police have arrested three Bihari youths in connection with cheating a man, R. Balamurugan, 37, of Andipatti to the tune of ₹21.64 lakh last year.

The police identified the accused as M. Roshan Kumar, 28, of Nawada district, his brother M. Deepak Kumar, 22, and P. Balram Kumar, 20.

A team of Cyber Crime Police, led by Inspector R. Aanganayagi and Sub-Inspector S. Thamarai Kannan, that investigated into the crime, arrested them from a jail where they were lodged in connection with some other case.

According to police, Balamurugan had searched on the Internet for getting dealership for Indane gas cylinder agency and bumped into a website. After he registered himself, he kept getting calls from Hindi-speaking youths about the dealership.

Balamurugan had sought assistance from his cousin, who is in the defence, and spoke to them through conference call.

He had paid the money in different instalments between August and October last year.

Only after the callers switched off their mobile phones did Balamurugan realise that he was duped and lodged a complaint. The Cyber Crime police had registered a case of cheating and under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

The police said that the accused were part of a big gang that was operating to cheat people. After interrogation, they were sent back to judicial custoday. The police are on the lookout for some more accused involved in the crime.