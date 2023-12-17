ADVERTISEMENT

Three Ayyappa devotees from Telangana die in road accident in Theni district

December 17, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The mangled remains of the car, which hit a roadside parapet wall on Devedhanapatti Bypass Road in Theni district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Three Ayyappa devotees, from Telangana, died in a road accident after their car reportedly hit a parapet wall on Sunday. Two other occupants in the vehicle suffered injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

Police said that the vehicle, which was returning from Sabarimala via Kumili, was heading towards Theni. As the vehicle approached Devadanapatti, the vehicle hit a parapet wall and in the impact P. Subbiah Naidu, 55, Narasimiah, 55, and Raju, 54, of TDP Colony, Kamalapuram in Mulugu district, Telangana died on the spot.

Two other occupants identified as R. Ramu, 30, and S. Ajay, 25, were admitted in Theni government medical college and hospital for treatment. Devadanapatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US