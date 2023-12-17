Three Ayyappa devotees from Telangana die in road accident in Theni district

December 17, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THENI

Three Ayyappa devotees, from Telangana, died in a road accident after their car reportedly hit a parapet wall on Sunday. Two other occupants in the vehicle suffered injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

Police said that the vehicle, which was returning from Sabarimala via Kumili, was heading towards Theni. As the vehicle approached Devadanapatti, the vehicle hit a parapet wall and in the impact P. Subbiah Naidu, 55, Narasimiah, 55, and Raju, 54, of TDP Colony, Kamalapuram in Mulugu district, Telangana died on the spot.

Two other occupants identified as R. Ramu, 30, and S. Ajay, 25, were admitted in Theni government medical college and hospital for treatment. Devadanapatti police have registered a case and are investigating.