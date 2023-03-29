HamberMenu
Three arrested for robbery near Tirumangalam

March 29, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Police have solved a robbery case in which a woman lost 29 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The woman was assaulted at her residence at Gurayoor near Kalligudi and robbed of gold jewellery with the arrest of three persons, including her neighbour.

The police identified the accused as M. Muthukrishnan (32) and L. Balaji (34), both from Tirumangalam, and N. Pilavadiyan (32) of Gurayoor.

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said when A. Kouslya of Gurayoor was alone two persons barged into her house and tied her up. After assaulting her, they threatened her with a knife and snatched her gold chain and took other jewellery kept in an almirah on March 23.

A special team, formed by Tirumangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police Vasantha Kumar, arrested the accused and recovered all the jewellery. The police said Pilavadiyan, who used to sell cucumber at Tirumangalam bus stand, lived in the house next to the victim’s.

He told the other two accused that Ms. Kouslya would be alone at home in the afternoon as her husband was in the Army and her in-laws would be out for work. While he identified the house, the other two struck there.

