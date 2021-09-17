Three arrested in BJP functionary murder case

Three persons, identified as Sugumar, 27, Palpandi, 22, and Selvendran, 60, of Vairavanpatti were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Muthupandi, 45, a BJP functionary, on Thursday.

A three-member police team was formed to nab the killers. CCTV footage showed that six people had attacked the victim at a tea stall and escaped in two motorcycles. Police said that it was a murder for revenge.

On July 9, 2012, Selvam of Vairavanpatti was coming on a two-wheeler to the Sivaganga district sessions court to appear in a murder case. He was waylaid and murdered and Muthupandi figured as an accused in the crime.

In a retaliatory act, the trio, suspected to be relatives of Selvam, had allegedly murdered Muthupandi and settled the score, police added.

A senior police officer said that they were on the lookout for three more people in this connection and were yet to seize the two-wheelers and weapons.

It is said that Selvam had murdered Ponnusami, a former AIADMK union secretary.