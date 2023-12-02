ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for murder of milk vendor

December 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Financial dispute and business dealings suspected to be the cause of the murder; police arrest the suspects based on CCTV footage; bereaved relatives and Dalit outfits stage protest

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a milk vendor here on Friday.

The police said A. Nandakumar, 27, of Pandaarampatti at Si. Va. Tank here, a milk vendor, was murdered while he was going supplying milk to his customers on Friday.

The SIPCOT police, with the help of CCTV footages near the scene of crime, on Saturday nabbed Vigneswaran, 34, Balasingh, 42, both of Meelavittaan, and Marimuthu, 34, of K.V.K. Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During investigation, the police learnt that Vigneswaran and Nandakumar were rearing pigs by investing jointly and later fell out. Vigneswaran reportedly owed money to Nandakumar. When Nandakumar met Vigneswaran at Chinnakannupuram a couple of days ago and asked him to settle the dues, the latter allegedly threatened him. Later, Nandakumar was found murdered.

Demanding the arrest of the killers, compensation for the bereaved family and a government job for a member of Nandakumar’s family, his relatives and members of various Dalit outfits staged a dharna at Pandaarampatti on Saturday. The protesters dispersed after the officials informed them that the Vigneswaran and two other suspects had been arrested by the police and assured them that their demands would be conveyed to the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US