Three arrested for murder of milk vendor

December 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a milk vendor here on Friday.

The police said A. Nandakumar, 27, of Pandaarampatti at Si. Va. Tank here, a milk vendor, was murdered while he was going supplying milk to his customers on Friday.

The SIPCOT police, with the help of CCTV footages near the scene of crime, on Saturday nabbed Vigneswaran, 34, Balasingh, 42, both of Meelavittaan, and Marimuthu, 34, of K.V.K. Nagar.

During investigation, the police learnt that Vigneswaran and Nandakumar were rearing pigs by investing jointly and later fell out. Vigneswaran reportedly owed money to Nandakumar. When Nandakumar met Vigneswaran at Chinnakannupuram a couple of days ago and asked him to settle the dues, the latter allegedly threatened him. Later, Nandakumar was found murdered.

Demanding the arrest of the killers, compensation for the bereaved family and a government job for a member of Nandakumar’s family, his relatives and members of various Dalit outfits staged a dharna at Pandaarampatti on Saturday. The protesters dispersed after the officials informed them that the Vigneswaran and two other suspects had been arrested by the police and assured them that their demands would be conveyed to the government.