Madurai

Three arrested for extortion

Sanarpatti police arrested three persons, namely M. Karunakaran, 24, and E. Vignesh Kumar, 28, of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, I. Mutharasu, 24, of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, for extortion near Pannapatti in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that S. Selvam of Pannapatti in Sanarpatti was subjected to extortion by the three on Tuesday on Dindigul to Adhikaripatti Road. They threatened him to surrender his belongings. When Selvam resisted, Mutharasu caused injury to his left knee with a knife, took away his mobile phone, a two-wheeler and ₹1,000 from him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Following a complaint, the police arrested the accused while checking vehicles and remanded them to judicial custody. Selvam is undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital here. The stolen items have been retrieved, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...