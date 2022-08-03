Three arrested for extortion

Sanarpatti police arrested three persons, namely M. Karunakaran, 24, and E. Vignesh Kumar, 28, of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, I. Mutharasu, 24, of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, for extortion near Pannapatti in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that S. Selvam of Pannapatti in Sanarpatti was subjected to extortion by the three on Tuesday on Dindigul to Adhikaripatti Road. They threatened him to surrender his belongings. When Selvam resisted, Mutharasu caused injury to his left knee with a knife, took away his mobile phone, a two-wheeler and ₹1,000 from him.

Following a complaint, the police arrested the accused while checking vehicles and remanded them to judicial custody. Selvam is undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital here. The stolen items have been retrieved, the police said.