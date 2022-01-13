Three arrested, 70 sovereigns recovered in Ramanathapuram

The accused from Theni worked as casual labourers during the day and targeted locked houses at night

Three persons from Theni district were arrested by a special team in Ramanathapuram district which recovered 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them.

Following complaints of house break-ins in Ramanathapuram town a few days ago, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik formed three special teams.

A close observation of the CCTV cameras in the vicinity revealed that three to four persons were moving at odd hours. Probe suggested their identity as habitual offenders and a team tracked the robbers to Aranmanaipudur in Theni district.

According to the police officers, two locked homes in Melakottai belonging to Seeni Mohamed, employed in Dubai and Ahmed Ali, employed in Malaysia, were targeted by the robbers at night. They had decamped with over 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery and other valuables including cash.

The police came to know that the three suspects identified as Muthiah, 38, Manikandan, 32, and Ranganthan, 45, were engaged as casual workers. They offered to repair home appliances and other gadgets.

They made note of note of locked homes and targeted them at nights. A senior officer, who interrogated the accused, said they had similar criminal cases in Madurai, Theni, Erode and Virudhunagar districts. Close to 70 sovereigns were recovered so far. We have to secure one more key suspect involved in this crime. After which, we will recover the balance stolen articles,” he added.

The accused were produced before a court here which remanded them in judicial custody.