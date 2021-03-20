Three AIADMK leaders stalling development of Madurai: Stalin

‘The BJP and the AIADMK are making false promises to the people’

Madurai

The three AIADMK leaders — Sellur K. Raju, R.B. Udhayakumar and V.V. Rajan Chellappa — are stalling development of Madurai, charged DMK president M.K. Stalin here on Saturday.

Addressing the public at Tirumangalam, he said that Mr. Sellur Raju was a comedian. Mr. Udhayakumar, who is the Revenue Minister, has only earned revenue for himself and not done any good for the public.

He said Mr. Udhayakumar, who is contesting at Tirumangalam, has failed to set up industries, an integrated bus stand or construct underground drainage system in Tirumangalam.

The BJP and the AIADMK are making false promises to the people, he said. The lack of progress in construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai is an example.

“While announcement for Madurai AIIMS was made along with 14 other AIIMS, work has commenced in all other AIIMS. When the government is funding construction of other AIIMS across the country, the government is waiting for a loan from JICA to construct Madurai AIIMS. Is Madurai in Japan,” he asked.

He charged that the AIADMK government was inefficient in handling the Pollachi sexual assault case. He highlighted various promises made by the DMK in their election manifesto. He urged the public to vote for the DMK to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu.

M. Manimaran, DMK candidate for Tirumangalam; P. Moorthy, DMK candidate for Madurai East constituency; A. Venkatesan, DMK candidate for Sholavandan; P.V. Kathiravan of All India Forward Bloc, who is contesting from Usilampatti; Ravichandran of Indian National Congress, who is contesting from Melur, and S.K. Ponnuthai of CPI(Marxist), who is contesting in Tirupparankundram, were present during the meeting.