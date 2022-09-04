Three accused who jumped bail booked in Aruppukottai

Special Correspondent Aruppukottai
September 04, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Aruppukottai Town police have registered three cases against as many crime case accused who have failed to appear for hearings before the Judicial Magistrate Court here after being released on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that G. Sasikumar of Veerakudi in Tiruchuli taluk who was an accused in a house-breaking case in Aruppukottai in 2017 had been absconding after being released on bail since June 2018. 

Similarly, K. Karnan of Ramanathapuram district, a robbery case accused, had been missing since August 2019, after he was let out on bail.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Another robbery case accused, G. Balaji of Madurai, failed to appear in court after he came out of jail on bail in July 2019.  Based on the court’s directive to produce them before the court, the Aruppukottai town police have registered cases against them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app