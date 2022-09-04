Three accused who jumped bail booked in Aruppukottai

The Aruppukottai Town police have registered three cases against as many crime case accused who have failed to appear for hearings before the Judicial Magistrate Court here after being released on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that G. Sasikumar of Veerakudi in Tiruchuli taluk who was an accused in a house-breaking case in Aruppukottai in 2017 had been absconding after being released on bail since June 2018.

Similarly, K. Karnan of Ramanathapuram district, a robbery case accused, had been missing since August 2019, after he was let out on bail.

Another robbery case accused, G. Balaji of Madurai, failed to appear in court after he came out of jail on bail in July 2019. Based on the court’s directive to produce them before the court, the Aruppukottai town police have registered cases against them.