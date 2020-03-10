Threatened by parents, transman and partner seek protection

Transman, partner seek protection from parents

A 25 year-old-transman, Pon Maari, and his 21-year old partner, P. Preethi, from Thoothukudi, who have been living together for four years, fled to Madurai seeking protection from their respective parents, on Monday. The couple petitioned the District Legal Services Authority in Thoothukudi and Madurai and Madurai Collector T. G. Vinay for protection. “All was well until my family got to know about the transformation. When my father attempted to kill me, we fled to Madurai,” Mr. Maari said.

Although the couple filed an FIR against Pon Maari’s parents, they continue to receive threats occasionally, the couple said. Ms. Preethi said that her parents too started threatening her since they have found out about their relationship. “We only want to live peacefully with each other. We have not disturbed anyone in the past and will not do so in future as long as our identity is accepted,” said Preethi.