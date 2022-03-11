Threat to transwoman by family members

NAGERCOIL

A transwoman from the coastal village of Kovalam near hear has submitted petition against the alleged threat by the family members.

In the petition submitted to District Social Welfare Department on Friday, Oviya Mary of Kovalam said her family members, with the support of a few advocates, were threatening her not to enter Kanniyakumari district anymore when she went to her native place recently.

Since she was a citizen of the country, she should be allowed to visit her native place of Kovalam and live in peace, Oviya Mary said in the petition, which was forwarded to Kanniyakumari police station for further action.