Threat to builder; brothers held

Tenkasi

13 November 2020 18:14 IST

The Courtallam police have arrested two brothers for allegedly attempting to assault a builder and his colleagues owing to prior enmity.

In his complaint, builder Immanuel Prasath of Kulavanigarpuram in Palayamkottai said he, who also has his office at Tenkasi, was hired by Rajiv, 30, of Bismi Nagar in Vallam under the Courtallam police station limits for constructing his house there. Since, Rajiv reportedly did not settle the builder’s bills properly, the work was stopped midway.

There was a case pending before the Madurai Bench of Madras in this connection following the dispute between Immanuel and Rajiv.

Against this backdrop, Immanuel and his colleagues James Raj Jacob and Kasi Pandian had recently gone to the house of one Veerabahu at Bismi Nagar to receive the final payment from the house owner towards the construction of his house.

Even as the builder and his colleagues were returning, Rajiv and his brother Ram allegedly intercepted the builder’s car and attacked the car even as the occupants inside the vehicle were recording the duo’s acts and verbal abuses on their mobile phones.

However, the trio managed to escape and registered a complaint with the Courtallam police, who arrested Rajiv and Ram.