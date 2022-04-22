Threads of change

Theni

Kamatchipuram in Theni district has a sizeable number of people belonging to the Kattunayakar community. Their rigid social life make it impossible for girls to venture out and study. But now a small revolution is taking place in the community.

Now, Vijayalakshmi, 14, from the community is financially independent. She does not have to wait for men in the family to bring money. On a regular basis, Sri Sakthi Social Economical and Educational Welfare Trust, a non governmental organisation at Ayyampalayam, commissions her to do a wall hanging. Once done, she is paid for the exquisite embroidery.

A well trained ‘aari’ artist, this skill has helped her to become financially independent. The awareness created by the NGO inspired her friend Maneka, 18, to learn the skill and continue her education. She is pursuing her first year under graduation at the government college in Nilakottai.

The NGO started by S. P. Jyothi, 49, has been empowering women in remote areas in Dindigul and Theni districts. She says the project to empower women with what she calls a ‘fusion embroidery’ came about during the COVID-19 period. Involved in a lot of watershed programmes, it was during the lockdown that she had time to pursue her childhood passion of drawing and embroidery. Utilising a small hall that was lying vacant, she started teaching girls in the locality.

A single wall hanging done by the artists in her team comprises not just ‘madubhani’ and ‘pattachitra’ type of painting but also figures etched in aari work with French knots and filled with chain stitch and satin stitches. The painting that comes to life with embroidery enhancing the work is sold for about ₹ 5000 depending on the size and the intricate nature of work.

Seeing the work being produced, NABARD which was involved with the NGO, decided to give the project a boost. Its AGM K. Balachandar in Dindigul pointed out that the NGO got an initial seed amount of ₹ 4.93 lakh and they have never looked back. The success rate of training these women is about 95 per cent, he says.

The NGO has so far trained three batches of women with 30 in each batch. After an intensive training of 15 days under the NABARD project, they get another three months training under the Social Welfare Board. After finishing the training, the candidate gets a course completion certificate and a Rural Artisan Card from the Ministry of Handicrafts. This card helps them enhance their skills as they can attend a three-month training programme anywhere in India and all the cost is borne by the government and they get a monthly stipend of ₹ 7000.

Later, they become trainers under the Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Project (formerly Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project - TNRTP) where they are paid ₹ 30,000 as salary. The NGO has trained two women who are availing this benefit. R. Vijayalakshmi, 42, with this certificate and ID card, was able to get a bank loan of ₹ 75,000. Now, as a trainer, she trains other girls in thread embroidery and aari work.

After 10 years, trainers like her would be eligible for a Master Artisan Card which would help them get pension after 60 years. In the process of forming a business capsule, these women are tapping the Amazon site to sell their craft internationally.