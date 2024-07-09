Thovaalai Channel breach denies water for over 23,000 acre cultivable lands in Kanniyakumari, Radhapuram

The inordinate delay in repairing a major breach in Thovaalai Channel has denied Petchipaarai dam water for irrigating over 23,000 acres of cultivable lands in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts during this ‘kar’ paddy season.

The 28.80 Km-long Radhapuram Channel that starts at Nilappaarai near Azhagappapuram in Kanniyakumari district would get 150 cusecs of Petchipaarai Dam water from 44 Km-long Thovaalai Channel whenever the reservoir has water for 42 feet. The water would be filled-up in 52 irrigation tanks in Radhapuram taluk, a rain shadow region, for raising crop, mostly paddy, on 17,000 acres of land and drinking water purposes.

When heavy downpour lashed Kanniyakumari district, especially the areas close to the Western Ghats in mid-December last, the Thovaalai Channel suffered a major breach at inaccessible Thuvachchi near Kaattupudhur. Even as the breach was plugged temporarily, the government allocated Rs. 1.40 crore for the reconstruction of the damaged portion of the Thovaalai Channel.

As water was released from the Petchipaarai Dam on June 1, this water could not be released in Thovaalai Channel. The delay in repairing the breach in Thovaalai Channel has effectively denied Petchipaarai Dam water. Besides fulfilling the irrigation needs, the water from Petchipaarai Dam would also meet the drinking water needs of the villages in Radhapuram taluk.

Similarly, the paddy raised on more than 6,500 acres of cultivable lands in Kanniyakumari district is being nourished only with available well water now as the water being released from Petchipaarai dam cannot be released to this region due to the breach.

Kanniyakumari MLA N. Thalavai S undaram, who inspected the breach at Thuvachchi in April last, had urged the PWD officials to expedite the work as the entire 6.500 acres of cultivable lands waiting for water falls under his constituency. “If the reconstruction of the breached portion of Thovaalai Channel is not completed before May-end, the southwest monsoon starting in June first week will affect the work badly and the farmers in Thovaalai region cannot go in for paddy cultivation during this season,” he had cautioned the officials.

However, worst fears of Mr. Thalavai Sundaram, who had even sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Government for expediting the reconstruction of the breached portion, have become reality as the work is yet to be completed. In other words, the farmers do have not water for cultivating paddy during this season, known as ‘kannipoo’ paddy season in Kanniyakumari district while this season is called as ‘kar’ paddy season in Tirunelveli district.

Agitated over this, agriculturists of Thovaalai region boycotted the farmers’ grievances redressal meet held recently.

“The water available in the wells now cannot meet the actual demand even as the southwest monsoon has let us down this year. Hence the paddy crop we’ve raised may wilt due to want of water,” say the farmers of Thovaalai taluk.

PWD officials claim that they were working overtime to complete the work after getting the funds.

“With the intention of completing the work before the start of the southwest monsoon, we had submitted the proposal to the government in January itself and we started the work once we got the allocation of funds. However, we did not expect the heavy downpour in May this year that played spoilsport. Besides badly stalling the work for more than three weeks, the pre-monsoon showers also damaged the portions we had reconstructed and, hence, the delay. Even though the southwest monsoon is affecting the ongoing work, we’re taking all possible efforts to complete the reconstruction of the damaged portion of Thovaalai Channel at the earliest,” the PWD officials say.

