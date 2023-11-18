ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands witness ‘Soorasamharam’ at Subramanian Swamy Temple in Thiruparankundram

November 18, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees witness ‘Soorasamharam’ at Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Chanting “Vetrivel Murugannukku Aroharaa”, thousands of devotees from far and near witnessed the ‘Soorasamharam’, the highlight of the week-long ‘Kanda Sashti’ celebrations held at Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram in Madurai on Saturday.

The HR & CE Department officials said that special pujas and aradhanas had been conducted since November 13, the beginning of the ‘Kanda Sashti’ with tying of the traditional “kaapu” on the deities.

During the festival days, the deities were taken out on procession.

On Saturday (November 18), the Viswaroopa darshan was held at 4 a.m. At noon, the priests performed the ‘uchikala’ puja and at 1.30 p.m., the ‘sayaratcha’ puja was conducted following which the ‘Soorasamharam’ was enacted amidst a huge turnout of devotees.

The ‘Soorasamharam,’ which was conducted at around 6.30 p.m., showcased triumph over evil and after the war was won, celebrations were held in the night.

Devotees started thronging the temple since 3 p.m. and after the ‘Soorasamharam’ concluded at around 6.45 p.m., traffic moved at a snail’s pace. Vehicle movement was halted till Periyar bus stand and commuters were caught in the Palanganatham junction for long hours as buses did not turn up. The police had to divert many vehicles from southern side on TPK Road to take the bypass road as Vasantha Nagar, Madura College Road and others faced heavy traffic.

Devotees also turned up in large numbers at the Murugan Temple in Netaji Road intersection and also at the Rajaji Park near Gandhi Memorial Museum to witness the ‘Soorasamharam’.

With the commencement of ‘Karthigai’ Tamil month, a large number of men and elderly women had lined up before the famous Ayyappa Temple on West Masi Street to start their fast for visiting the Sabarimala shrine.

Traffic police had a tough time in regulating the vehicle movement throughout the day and normalcy was restored only after about 9 p.m.

Crossword+

