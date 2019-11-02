Thousands witness ‘soorasamhaaram’

Thousands of devotees witnessed soorasamhaaram at Subramaniya Swamy Temple — second of the six abodes of Lord Muruga — here on Saturday.

Amid slogans hailing the deity, devotees witnessed soorasamhaaram, slaying of demons headed by Soorapadhman to mark the victory of good over evil, on Tiruchendur beach. Those who observed fast completed the ritual by taking holy dip in the sea.

During the six-day festival that began with hoisting of flag on October 28, yaagasaala pujas were performed and special prayers offered by the devotees.

The day’s rituals started at 1.30 a.m. with viswaroopa deepaaraadhanai after the shrine was opened at 1 a.m. which was followed by udhayamarthanda abhishekam at 2 a.m.

After the yagasaalai puja that started at 6 a.m., deepaaraadhanai for Sri Jayanthinathar was performed at noon. The swamy was taken to shanmugavilasam in a golden chariot at 12.45 p.m. with traditional devotional songs usually sung before the summit clash and special abhishekam and alangaaram were performed at sashti mandapam.

Arriving at the beach for the soorasamhaaram at 4.30 p.m., Sri Jayanthinathar slayed soorapadhman at 6.30 p.m. as devotees raised slogans.

Special alangaaram and deepaaraadhanai were performed to Swamy and Ambal at santhosha mandapam after which the Lord reached the temple for saya abhishekam.

Since thousands of people had gathered at Tiruchendur for the event, the police led by Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan made traffic diversions.

Special buses were operated from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari and Valliyoor to Tiruchendur to enable devotees to reach the holy town with ease.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri declared local holiday for the district on Saturday to enable devotees to visit Tiruchendur for soorasamhaaram.

The festival would conclude with the celestial wedding of Lord Subramanya Swamy with Deivaanai on Sunday.