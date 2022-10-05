Thousands witness ‘soorasamhaaram’ at Mutharamman Temple

The Hindu Bureau
October 05, 2022 18:18 IST

TIRUCHENDUR

Thousands of devotees witnessed the ‘soorasamhaaram’ held at Sri Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam on Wednesday night to mark the end of Dasara celebrations.

As Sri Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam near here is known for its Dasara festival, this year’s celebrations started with flag-hoisting on September 26.  Devotees, in various attires, collected offerings from the public to be offered in the shrine on Wednesday before ‘soorasamhaaram’.

 Since this year’s celebrations were held two years after COVID-19-induced ban, the coastal town witnessed unprecedented crowd on Wednesday. With the vehicles carrying the devotees started entering the small town since Tuesday evening, the vehicles were diverted to nearby Tharuvaikulam for parking the vehicles.

 After the police regulated the devotees to enter the shrine via prescribed routes, they offered prayers in the temple since Wednesday morning. After special ‘alangaaram’ at 11 p.m., ‘soorasamhaaram’ was enacted in front of Chidambareswarar Temple on the beach after midnight, which was witnessed by thousands of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu.

 Following the car festival to be held on Thursday morning, the devotees will end their fast after 4 p.m.

Special buses from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts were operated in view of the ‘soorasamhaaram’. More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed at Kulasekarapattinam.

