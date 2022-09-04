Thousands witness ‘pattabhishekam’ of Lord Sundareswarar

R. Jayashree MADURAI
September 04, 2022 22:02 IST

‘Pattabhishekam’ of Lord Sundareswarar being performed at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Lord Sundareswarar’s shrine in Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Sunday to witness the ‘pattabhishekam’ of the Lord.

The Lord and his consort ‘Piriyavidai’ along with Goddess Meenakshi decked up in vibrant attires and jewels, were placed in front of the sanctum sanctorum. Pujas were conducted to the ‘Rayar’ crown which was placed on the Lord’s head.

The ceremony began at 7.35 p.m. and the diamond studded sceptre was placed near Lord Sundareswarar at 7.40 p.m to mark the transfer of power from Goddess Meenakshi to rule the city. The devotees raised their hands in veneration to pay their respects to the divine couple.

Later, the temple fit person Karumuttu T. Kannan received it from the bhattars of the temple to be taken around the shrine in a ceremonial procession.

“The coronation marks the seventh day of the Avani Moola festival. The day consists of staging ‘Valaiyal Vitra Leelai’ (bangle selling folktale) and the Lord doing puja to Himself at Nanmai Tharuvar Thirukovil, near the main temple, before assuming power as any king did in those days,” C. Halashyanathan, chief priest of the temple, told The Hindu.

The festival culminates on September 9 with “Theertha Utsavam.”

The temple administration had made several arrangements for the smooth flow of devotees in and around the temple.

The coronation is held twice a year. The ceremony is first held on the eighth day of the annual Chithirai festival denoting the reign of Goddess Meenakshi, who takes over to rule the city from Lord Sundareswarar. The rule lasts until the Tamil month ‘Avani’ (August-September) when the Lord assumes power again through the second coronation ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of the temple, A. Arunachalam and other dignitaries were present.

