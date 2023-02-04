HamberMenu
Thousands witness float festival in Madurai

February 04, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The float was taken around Mariamman Teppakulam in Madurai on Saturday.

The float was taken around Mariamman Teppakulam in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Thousands of devotees on Saturday thronged the Mariamman Teppakulam during the annual float festival to get a glimpse of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, the presiding deities of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. 

The 12-day festival reached its crescendo on Saturday. The decorated temple float was taken around the Mariamman Teppakulam on Thai Poosam. It also marks the birth anniversary of king Thirumalai Nayak. The temple tank was decorated with colourful lamps.

As per convention, youth from Devendrakula Vellalar community from nearby Anuppanadi pulled the float around the central mandapam of the tank using rope. People from different parts of Madurai district gathered to witness the grand event.

Adequate police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure the safety and security of the people. Madurai police had made traffic diversions in and around Mariamman Teppakulam. Barricades were also placed at the venue.

Earlier in the day, the deities were taken in a procession through Chithirai streets, East Masi Street, Yanaikkal, Nelpettai and Kamarajar Salai to Muktheeswarar Temple near Teppakulam. After the rituals were performed, the deities were taken to the float which went around the mandapam located at the centre of Teppakulam in the morning and evening.

