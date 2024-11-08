Thousands witness celestial wedding at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple in Palani

Thousands of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district on Friday.

As part of ‘kanda sashti’ festival, which began here at the ‘Moondram Padai’ veedu (amongf the six abodes of Lord Murugan, devotees tied ‘kaappu’ and participated in the events since the holy flag was hoisted on November 2.

The highlight of the ‘kanda sashti’ festival is the ‘Soorasamharam,’ following which the ‘thirukalyanam’ took place at the hill temple.

In the presence of a large number of devotees and senior officials from the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department, led by Joint Commissioner Marimuthu, Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh, Assistant Commissioner Lakshmi and other trustees, the celestial wedding of Shanmuganathar with Valli, Deivanai was performed, which was followed by a grand feast for the visitors.

In the evening, the celestial wedding was performed at Sri Perianayaki Amman Temple for Muthukumaraswami with Valli, Deivanai.