Thousands witness car festival of Gowmariamman Temple at Veerapandi

Thousands of devotees witnessed the holy car procession, one of the major events of the annual Chithirai festival of Gowmariamman Temple at Veerapandi near here, on Friday evening.

An aesthetically-decorated Goddess was mounted on a palanquin and brought to the base of the car. The Goddess was placed on the holy car at an auspicious time. Special pujas were performed to the Goddess and to the four-wheels of the holy car. The car was decorated with multi-coloured clothes, festoons and flowers. With chanting of holy hymns, hundreds of devotees pulled the car from its base. The car will be parked near the temple at night. It will be drawn again and will pass through prime roads at Veerapandi and nearby villages tomorrow.

Meanwhile, hundreds of women prepared pongal on the temple premises and offered it to the Goddess. The festival began on May 7. The holy car which will go around the streets near the temple will be halted on May 13 at the base where it started and following that festival would come to an end on May 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.