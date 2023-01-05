Thousands witness ‘Arudra darshan’ at Thiru Uthirakosamangai temple

January 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

‘Arudra darshan’ festival was celebrated in a grand manner at Sri Mangalanatha Swami Temple in Thiru Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday, with thousands of devotees witnessing ‘santhana padi kalaithal’ (removal of sandal paste from the idol).

The annual event, which commenced this time on December 28, 2022, with ‘kaapu kattu’, drew a large number of devotees from far and near, especially after the relaxation of COVID-19-induced restrictions. Many devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the temple authorities, district administration and the police.

The highlight of ‘Arudra darshan’ is the removal of ‘santhana padi’ with which the idol of the presiding deity, Natarajar, has been anointed through the year on the the 21st day of Tamil month of Margazhi.

The priests said though Lord Natarajar had a separate sannadhi in many temples, including in Chidambaram and Madurai, where the deity would be in form of panchaloha or stone idol, in Thiru Uthirakosamangai the deity is in the form of six-foot-tall emerald idol.

Thirty-two types of ‘abhishekams’ were performed on the idol. The temple, administered by Ramanathapuram Samasthanam Rani Rajeswari Nachiar and Diwan Palanivel Pandian, had made elaborate arrangements like separate entry and exit points to receive the large number of devotees. LED screens had been installed at different points and drinking water facility and mobile toilets had been made available.

Tickets for darshan were priced at ₹250, ₹100 and ₹10. The devotees could also have free darshan. Revenue and police officials had made all arrangements for seamless movement of devotees. Health and Family Welfare Department had put up a first aid desk and 108 ambulance and fire extinguishers had been positioned at the temple.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai monitored crowd management by police personnel.