HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands witness ‘Arudra darshan’ at Thiru Uthirakosamangai temple

The highlight of the event is removal of ‘santhana padi’ that is covering the idol of the presiding deity through the year on the 21st day of Tamil month of Margazhi

January 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees waiting for ‘Arudhra darshan’ at Sri Mangalanatha Swamy Temple at Thiru Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Devotees waiting for ‘Arudhra darshan’ at Sri Mangalanatha Swamy Temple at Thiru Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

‘Arudra darshan’ festival was celebrated in a grand manner at Sri Mangalanatha Swami Temple in Thiru Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday, with thousands of devotees witnessing ‘santhana padi kalaithal’ (removal of sandal paste from the idol).

The annual event, which commenced this time on December 28, 2022, with ‘kaapu kattu’, drew a large number of devotees from far and near, especially after the relaxation of COVID-19-induced restrictions. Many devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the temple authorities, district administration and the police.

The highlight of ‘Arudra darshan’ is the removal of ‘santhana padi’ with which the idol of the presiding deity, Natarajar, has been anointed through the year on the the 21st day of Tamil month of Margazhi.

The priests said though Lord Natarajar had a separate sannadhi in many temples, including in Chidambaram and Madurai, where the deity would be in form of panchaloha or stone idol, in Thiru Uthirakosamangai the deity is in the form of six-foot-tall emerald idol.

Thirty-two types of ‘abhishekams’ were performed on the idol. The temple, administered by Ramanathapuram Samasthanam Rani Rajeswari Nachiar and Diwan Palanivel Pandian, had made elaborate arrangements like separate entry and exit points to receive the large number of devotees. LED screens had been installed at different points and drinking water facility and mobile toilets had been made available.

Tickets for darshan were priced at ₹250, ₹100 and ₹10. The devotees could also have free darshan. Revenue and police officials had made all arrangements for seamless movement of devotees. Health and Family Welfare Department had put up a first aid desk and 108 ambulance and fire extinguishers had been positioned at the temple.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai monitored crowd management by police personnel.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.