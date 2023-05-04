May 04, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of devotees welcomed Lord Kallazhagar who entered Madurai city early on Thursday morning, as part of the Chithirai festival. People filled thronged the streets for ‘Ethir Sevai’ to catch a glimpse of the deity who had left His abode in Azhagarkoil on Wednesday evening.

‘Ethirsevai’ is a tradition of offering prayers to the lord who visits His devotees, instead of the devotees visiting the temple. Lord Kallazhagar made halts at all the mandagapadis enroute to Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam. From here, the deity would begin the journey to enter Vaigai river on Friday.

After an overnight incessant rain, sunshine in the morning brightened up the festive mood. The overcast sky in the afternoon gave much needed relief to the devotees who tirelessly followed the deity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Kallazhagar’s visit was celebrated with pomp and gaiety as a large number of devotees gathered at each of the mandagapadis with flowers and garlands as offerings to the deity. Devotees, old and young followed the deity as He went on his journey.

Women devotees held up pots of camphor with jaggery, a sign of auspiciousness, as the Lord moved ahead on the palanquin. Men and women were seen carrying children on their shoulders as they urged them to fold their hands, close their eyes and pray to the deity.

People were soaked in the festive spirit. The youth who followed the deity were seen blowin g plastic bugles, dancing to the beats of devotional songs and shouting chants. Devotees dressed in Lord Karuppasamy attire were also seen dancing to the beats of devotional songs. Devotees offered prasadams and water bottles to the people who had gathered at the venues.

On roadsides, vendors were seen selling toys, balloons and snacks. People were also seen offering butter milk, food and prasadams at the mandagapadis. Devotees were also seen offering generously through the mobile hundials.

At around 8 p.m., Lord Kallazhagar halted at Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam. Devotees from far and near visited the temple throughout the night.