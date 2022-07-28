Thousands throng Sathuragiri hills on Aadi Amavasai

A section of devotees moving on Sathuragiri hills on Thursday the occasion of Aadi Amavasai.

July 28, 2022 22:16 IST

They are allowed to climb up the hill from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Around 60,000 devotees from various parts of the State trekked through the hilly terrain of Sathuragiri hills to offer prayers at Sundaramahalingam Temple and Santhamahalingam Temple on Thursday on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai.

Thousands of others offered their prayers in the foothills in Thaniparai in Virudhunagar district and Vazhaithoppu in Madurai district.

Besides sacrificing goats and tonsuring heads in the foothills, the devotees also arranged feasts for those going to hilltop temples.

Special pujas and deeparathanas were performed at the hill temples throughout the day and the night as devotees formed long queues to have darshan of the deities.

Over 2,000 policemen were deployed by Virudhunagar and Madurai district police in the foothills and throughout the trekking path. Special buses were operated from different parts of the two districts up to Thaniparai.

Forest Department officials allowed devotees to climb up the hill from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. in view of the rain threat. The officials and volunteers checked the baggage of the devotees for banned items like plastic covers, match boxes, beedis and cigarettes.

Teams comprising police, firemen and forest personnel were deployed at all vantage points to control crowd and help the devotees cross wild streams.

Madurai District Police had set up 10 communication centres with wireless equipment at vantage points in the forest area due to the absence of mobile phone signals. Medical teams were also stationed at four spots to help the devotees.

Though the devotees were not allowed to climb up the hill after 3 p.m., they were allowed to trek down during night as adequate lighting arrangements had been made throughout the path.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) R. Ponni and Superintendents of Police M. Manohar and R. Shiva Prasad inspected the arrangements.