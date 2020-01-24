Thousands throng Rameswaram for ‘Thai amavasya’

RAMESWARAM

A multitude of devotees thronged Rameswaram and the Agnitheertham sea near Ramanathaswamy Temple here on Friday to pay tributes to their forefathers as it was ‘Thai amavasya’, considered to be an auspicious day to seek the blessings of the departed souls.

People from various parts of the country were seen performing ‘tharpanam’, a ritual to pay respects to their ancestors, along the sea coast in Agintheertham. Pilgrims also thronged the two other holy seashores — Sethukarai near Adi Jagannatha Perumal Temple in Thirupullani and the Navagraha sea temple at Devipattinam.

The deities of Lord Ramanathaswamy and Parvatha Varthini Amman were taken out on a silver car procession around the temple in the evening. The deity of Lord Ramar was taken out to the Agnitheertham seashore where ‘theerthavari’ was performed.

About 2 lakh people visited the temple to have a darshan, said temple authorities, who had arranged for basic amenities such as drinking water facilities, toilet facilities and queue lines. The temple was opened from as early as 4.30 a.m. throughout the day so that people can have darshan and offer worship.

The district police had deployed a large force to ensure security in Rameswaram and other places, including Sethukarai and Devipattinam.