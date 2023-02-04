Thousands throng Palani for ‘Thai Poosam’

February 04, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - PALANI

Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani on the occasion of the annual ‘Thai Poosam’ festival on Saturday.

The presiding deities, Lord Muthukumarasamy and Goddesses Valli and Deivanai, were taken to Shanmuganadhi for a holy dip in the early hours. Special pujas and deeparadhanas were performed to the deities.

In the evening, the deities in aesthetically decorated costumes were taken on a holy car procession from Sri Periyanayaki Amman temple, popularly known as ‘Oor Kovil,’ around the four car streets. The procession was led by His brother Lord Vinayaga and His war general Veerabhahu amidst chanting of ‘Arohara.’

The festival that falls in the Tamil month of ‘Thai’ holds much significance, since it is believed that ‘Poosam,’ the Tamil star, falls on a Pournami tithi and the grace of Devas can be received in abundance. It is also believed that any endeavours begun on this auspicious day would flourish.

Devotees carrying ‘kavadi’ from various nearby districts came to the temple as part of fulfilling their vows. Those coming by padayatra, which would have been taken weeks and months ago, were given free food packets and buttermilk at many ‘mandahapadis’ enroute to the shrine.

Those vehicles without passes were diverted at Oddanchtram which reached Palani via Dharapuram Bypass. Devotees also reached the temple using special buses and trains operated to clear the rush for the festival.

Over 1,500 police personnel were deployed at various high density points to monitor and regulate the crowd. Fire and rescue services teams were pressed into service at Idumbankulam and Shanmuganadhi where devotees took a holy dip before offering their prayers.

The celestial wedding took place on Friday. Since the ‘Poosam’ star prevails until Sunday afternoon, the temple is bound to attract devotees until then. The festival will conclude on February 7.