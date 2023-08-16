ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands throng Agni Theertham in Rameswaram on Adi Amavasai

August 16, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees having a holy dip at Agnitheertham seashore in Rameswaram to pay obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Adi Amavasai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Thousands of devotees thronged Agnitheertham to have a holy dip in Rameswaram island before offering prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple on the occasion of Adi Amavasai festival on Wednesday.

The seashore saw a sea of humanity right from the early hours. After a holy dip in the Agni Theertham, they paid obeisance to their forefathers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the no moon day of the Tamil months Adi and Thai being significant for paying obeisance to their forebears, the crowd was unusually high on Wednesday. Incidentally, this year the Adi month had two Amavasai.

Hundreds of police personnel were posted on the seashore, where water had receded for few metres on Wednesday, and at Ramanathaswamy temple, to regulate the devotees. The devotees queued up at all the 22 holy theerthams on the temple premises.

After the spadigalinga puja held in the early morning, special pujas were performed throughout the day at the temple.

Special buses were operated from various parts of southern districts to Rameswaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US