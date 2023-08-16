HamberMenu
Thousands throng Agni Theertham in Rameswaram on Adi Amavasai

August 16, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees having a holy dip at Agnitheertham seashore in Rameswaram to pay obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Adi Amavasai on Wednesday.

Devotees having a holy dip at Agnitheertham seashore in Rameswaram to pay obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Adi Amavasai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Thousands of devotees thronged Agnitheertham to have a holy dip in Rameswaram island before offering prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple on the occasion of Adi Amavasai festival on Wednesday.

The seashore saw a sea of humanity right from the early hours. After a holy dip in the Agni Theertham, they paid obeisance to their forefathers.

With the no moon day of the Tamil months Adi and Thai being significant for paying obeisance to their forebears, the crowd was unusually high on Wednesday. Incidentally, this year the Adi month had two Amavasai.

Hundreds of police personnel were posted on the seashore, where water had receded for few metres on Wednesday, and at Ramanathaswamy temple, to regulate the devotees. The devotees queued up at all the 22 holy theerthams on the temple premises.

After the spadigalinga puja held in the early morning, special pujas were performed throughout the day at the temple.

Special buses were operated from various parts of southern districts to Rameswaram.

