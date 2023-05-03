Thousands take part in Chithirai car festival

May 03, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of devotees congregated on Masi streets and witnessed the car festival of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Wednesday.

The grand car festival marks the end of the 12-day annual Chithirai festival. The procession of the vibrantly-decorated colossal temple cars, with one carrying Lord Sundareswarar with Goddess Piriyavidai, followed by a smaller one carrying Goddess Meenakshi, began on East Masi Street around 6.30 a.m.

The deities, decked up aesthetically in radiant silk robes and dazzling jewellery, ascended their respective cars around 5.15 a.m. after special pujas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of youngsters drew the ‘vadam’ (rope), which was over 300 metres long, egged on by the sea of devotees. Many people were waiting at vantage points - terraces of houses and shop buildings on the streets - to get a better view of the colourful procession. Chants of ‘Hara Hara Sundara Mahadeva’ filled the air as the temple officials guided the youths drawing the cars trundling on the streets.

The decorated cars with long cloth canopy ( ‘thervalai’) filled with colourful motifs and festoons swaying in the air in contrast to the dark-brown intricately worked body of the car was a sight to behold.

Stalls were offering annadhanam and prasadam to the devotees at many places. There were vendors selling knick-knacks attracting children. A few people distributed buttermilk and water bottles to the devotees. A huge posse of police was deployed along the procession route to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The procession ended by 1.30 p.m.

Muggy conditions owing to heavy rain the previous day worked in favour of the devotees who would otherwise have to sweat out under a May sun. But there were puddles of water stagnating on the slushy by-lanes of Masi Streets. Adding to the inconvenience of people were haphazardly parked two-wheelers.