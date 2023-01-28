HamberMenu
Thousands take out walkathon on new social order

January 28, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar flagged off the annual ‘Walkathon 2023’ to create awareness of establishment of a society with higher order of economic democracy, equity and ethics, organised by Dhan Foundation here on Saturday.

Thousands participated in the rally with the theme ‘towards new social order.’ It began around 8 a.m. at Mariamman Teppakulam, passed via Anna Nagar, Collectorate and culminated at the Gandhi Memorial Museum.

Over 5,000 people, including college students, volunteers, general public and members of Urban and Rural Regional Kalanjiyam — a women’s self-help group (SHG) of the Dhan Foundation, took part in the rally. Similar rallies were taken out in over 40 districts across the country.

The rally pressed for action in four spheres such as individual, family, community institutions and local society in order to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s life mission – Swaraj, which dealt with higher interdependence and self-reliance.

The volunteers also rallied for the cause of enabling community institutions to achieve self-sustainability and holistic growth as well as a non-violent society. A pledge to contribute towards realising the new social order and upholding the same was also administered as part of the event.

Executive director, Dhan Foundation, M.P. Vasimalai, president, Kalanjiyam Foundation, P. Chinnapillai, secretary of Gandhi Memorial Museum K.R. Nanda Rao and others were present.

