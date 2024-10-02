Thousands pay obeisance to their ancestors

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the country thronged the ‘Agni Theertham’ in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district and paid obeisance to their ancestors on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya in the Tamil month of ‘Purattasi’, on Wednesday.

The devotees took a holy dip in the sea and offered ‘Tharpanam’ to their forefathers. After offering ‘Tharpanam’ on the seafront, the devotees bathed in the 22 holy water wells and offered their prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple, after waiting in long queues. Special pujas were conducted.

Adequate arrangements were made for the devotees. More than 150 special buses were operated from various parts of Tamil Nadu for the convenience of the devotees. Special annadhanams were served to the devotees at various choultries in Rameswaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.