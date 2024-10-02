ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands pay obeisance to their ancestors

Updated - October 02, 2024 10:02 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of people thronged the Agnitheertham sea in Rameswaram to pay obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya Amavasai’ on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the country thronged the ‘Agni Theertham’ in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district and paid obeisance to their ancestors on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya in the Tamil month of ‘Purattasi’, on Wednesday.

The devotees took a holy dip in the sea and offered ‘Tharpanam’ to their forefathers. After offering ‘Tharpanam’ on the seafront, the devotees bathed in the 22 holy water wells and offered their prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple, after waiting in long queues. Special pujas were conducted.

Adequate arrangements were made for the devotees. More than 150 special buses were operated from various parts of Tamil Nadu for the convenience of the devotees. Special annadhanams were served to the devotees at various choultries in Rameswaram.

