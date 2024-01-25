GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thousands participate in ‘Thai Poosam’ celebrations

January 25, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau
Thousands of devotees throng the sea shore of Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur for a holy dip on Thursday.

Thousands of devotees throng the sea shore of Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur for a holy dip on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of devotees from across the State offered special prayers at the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Thursday on the occasion of ‘Thai Poosam’, one of the important festivals celebrated in the second abode of Lord Muruga.

 After the shrine was opened at 1 a.m. on Thursday, the regular rituals commenced at 1.30 a.m. and the special ‘abhishekam’ and ‘deepaaraadhanai’ were performed at noon. Similar rituals were performed at the ‘Thai Poosa Mandapam’ also for Lord Muruga, which was followed by golden peacock procession. As the Swami reached the temple in the night, special prayers were offered.

Thousands of devotees had come to Tiruchnendur on ‘padayatra’ from various southern districts as part of ‘Thai Poosam’ celebrations. After taking bath in the sea, the devotees offered prayers.

Led by Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, L. Balaji Saravanan, the police had made elaborate security arrangements across Tiruchendur. Special buses were operated from all southern districts to Tiruchendur.

