Thousands participate in Good Friday prayers in Madurai

April 07, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURA

I

Thousands of Christians participated in the Good Friday prayers, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and the Holy Mass was conducted at various churches in the city on Friday.

At St. Mary’s Cathedral, the Way of the Cross event took place at 5 p.m., which was followed by a Holy Mass.

In most churches, the Holy Cross was kept at several places to enable the public to kiss it as per tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

At CSI churches, the Good Friday prayers started at noon and lasted up to 3 p.m., in which a large number of devotees participated.