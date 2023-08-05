Thousands participate in golden car festival of Our Lady of Snows Basilica in Thoothukudi

August 05, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the country, and foreign tourists, participated in the golden car festival of Our Lady of Snows Basilica, a Catholic pilgrimage centre in Thoothukudi, on Saturday.

Following the Holy Mass, led by Cardinal Most Rev. Filipe Neri and Most Rev. Bishops Thomas Aquinas, Immanuel Fernando and Ivon Amborise, the magnificently-decked 53-ft golden car, weighing about 68 tonnes, was blessed and drawn at 8.20 a.m.

After being drawn via the Periya Kovil Street and Pereira Street, the car, adorned with gold paper imported from Japan, 7,500 American diamonds and over 1 lakh coloured stones from Jaipur, reached the Sacred Heart Cathedral Junction on Great Cotton Road from where it then returned to the Basilica at noon via Beach Road.

The Thanksgiving Holy Mass was conducted in the Basilica after the car reached its starting point.

Sources in the Basilica said the golden car would be stationed on the Basilica premises up to September 8.

The police, led by Deputy Inspector General, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, had made elaborate security arrangements in view of the golden car festival. Over 2,000 policemen drawn from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts had been deployed along the golden car’s route.

