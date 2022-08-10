Thousands participate in ‘Aadi thavasu’ festival

August 10, 2022 19:07 IST

Thousands of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu participated and had darshan in the ‘Aadi thavasu’ festival held at Sri Sankaranarayana Swami Temple at Sankarankovil in the district on Wednesday.

Following the flag-hoisting on July 31 in the shrine, special ‘abhishekam’ and ‘alangaaram’ were done to Gomathi Ambal in the temple and the car festival was conducted on Tuesday.

The ‘Aadi thavasu’ festival, the highlight of the 11-day-long celebrations, was conducted around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday in which thousands of devotees participated.

While the district administration had declared local holiday to enable the devotees to participate in the festival, special buses from various parts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts were operated to Sankarankovil.

Temporary bus-stands were established near the court complex on Rajapalayam Road, Government Hospital on Tirunelveli Road, near Municipality on Thiruvenkatam Road and near Sernthamaram intersection on Tenkasi Road to manage the vehicular traffic and the crowd.

The Sankarankovil municipality created temporary toilets at several places and drinking water tanks were kept at various points.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi, R. Krishnaraj camped at Sankarankovil to monitor the security arrangements.