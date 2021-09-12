Madurai

Thousands of students appear for NEET in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari

Students waiting in front of the NEET exam centre at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Thousands of students appeared for NEET undergraduate entrance examinations held across 27 centres in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts on Sunday.

According to coordinators, 17 centres in Tirunelveli, three in Tenkasi and seven in Kanniyakumari district had made elaborate arrangements for the students.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students were directed to present themselves from forenoon. The examination was held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Adhering to the pandemic protocol, adequate space was given in each classroom and centre. A total of 4,142 students took the examination in Kanniyakumari district, 6,719 in Tirunelveli, among other cities, they added.

In Dindigul district, 2,280 students took the examination and 91 were absent from three centres.


